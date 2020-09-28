WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) vs. Holloman Energy (NYSE:HENC) Financial Contrast

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Holloman Energy (OTCMKTS:HENC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

WPX Energy has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holloman Energy has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WPX Energy and Holloman Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 5 17 0 2.77 Holloman Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.65, suggesting a potential upside of 139.93%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Holloman Energy.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and Holloman Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94% Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WPX Energy and Holloman Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.09 $256.00 million $0.33 13.45 Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Holloman Energy.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Holloman Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Holloman Energy Company Profile

Holloman Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas. Holloman Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of Holloman Corporation.

