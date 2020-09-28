Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
NYSE WWW opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.