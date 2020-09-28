Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE WWW opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

