WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRE stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $23.71. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,954. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

