Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 1,544.4% in September

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,544.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.39 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

