WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.49 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $374,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $371,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

