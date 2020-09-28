Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 35,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of WLL opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

