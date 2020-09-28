WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $860,934.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $860,934.00 and $864.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.04858834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033702 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

