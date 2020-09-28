Westshore Terminals Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$15.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.55. The company has a market cap of $992.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$24.23.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.2641096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.