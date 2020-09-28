Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 192.5% in September

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Get Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 49,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.