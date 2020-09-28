Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $245.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of CMI opened at $208.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.54. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

