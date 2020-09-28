Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Price Target to $35.00

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday.

Avient stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

