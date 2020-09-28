Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Entergy stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

