WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,964. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.