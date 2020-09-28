Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of -139.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of WNC opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $624.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

