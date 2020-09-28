Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of -139.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

WNC traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

