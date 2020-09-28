VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 98.9% in September

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLVLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

