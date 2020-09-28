Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €174.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

