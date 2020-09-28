Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ASCLF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. Viva Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
