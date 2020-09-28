Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, an increase of 18,895.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NHPEF stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92. Vitasoy International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Get Vitasoy International alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitasoy International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.