Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $2.72

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Vitae has a market cap of $53.02 million and $1.31 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00025005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

