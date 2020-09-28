Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCHWF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. Vireo Health International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

