Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Village Super Market has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

