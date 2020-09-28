Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Village Super Market has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VLGEA stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $290,486.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

