Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 1,658.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VKIN stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 51.18%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

