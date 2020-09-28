VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

