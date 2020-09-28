Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Victoria Gold
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.