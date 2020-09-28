Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Victoria Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

