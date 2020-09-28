VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $23.56 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

