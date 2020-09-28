Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 163.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.