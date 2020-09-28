Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 163.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Shares of VER stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vereit
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.