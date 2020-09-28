Vereit Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 163.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Vereit stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

