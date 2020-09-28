Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,642.08

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Veles has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $72,642.08 and approximately $42,157.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.49 or 0.03336695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.02117614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00904249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00522316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,377,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,449 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

