Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Valterra Resource shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $422,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

