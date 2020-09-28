Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,126,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

