UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.00 on Friday. UTZ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $949.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. UTZ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

