USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) versus CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Head to Head Contrast

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and USA Truck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.32 $8.48 million $0.61 27.75 USA Truck $522.63 million 0.17 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -25.28

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has higher revenue and earnings than USA Truck. USA Truck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Truck has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and USA Truck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and USA Truck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. USA Truck has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.86%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than USA Truck.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of USA Truck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . beats USA Truck on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 1,976 tractors, which included 429 independent contractor tractors; and 6,226 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

