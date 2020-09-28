Upfiring Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,233.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $37,233.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00077042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00099265 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

