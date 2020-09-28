United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,390 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,163 call options.
Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. 109,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.
