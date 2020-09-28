United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,390 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,163 call options.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. 109,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

