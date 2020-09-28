United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Natural have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been gaining from rising demand stemming from the coronavirus-led pantry loading of essential items. This was seen in third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings gained on higher sales and fixed cost leverage, while sales were backed by robust coronavirus-led demand, including gains from cross selling and solid performance of private brands. These trends also continued in the fourth quarter. This along with integration synergies related to Supervalu is expected to help United Natural end fiscal 2020 on a strong note. Further, such upsides are likely to help the company battle additional COVID-19-related costs like labor and additional safety. Apart from this, the company plans to keep its retail banners operational, as reflected in its updated view.”

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $960.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.