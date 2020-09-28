United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $4.12 billion. United Continental posted sales of $11.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $33.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 1,669,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,622,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

