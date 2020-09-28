Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

QURE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.17. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

