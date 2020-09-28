Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.
QURE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.17. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Uniqure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
