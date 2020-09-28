UNICORN Token Trading Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $50,456.88 and $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040833 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.