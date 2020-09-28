ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY remained flat at $$15.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

