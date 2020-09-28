UChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One UChain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a market cap of $38,206.98 and approximately $15,374.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

