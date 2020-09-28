UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBJY shares. UBS Group lowered UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. UCB S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

