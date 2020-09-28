UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBJY shares. UBS Group downgraded UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $57.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. UCB S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

