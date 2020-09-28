UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

