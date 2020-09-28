UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

