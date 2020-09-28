UBS Group Reiterates €8.10 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.24 ($9.69).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

