UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FERROVIAL S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FRRVY opened at $24.53 on Friday. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

