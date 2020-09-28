UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

RHM stock opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of €78.83 and a 200-day moving average of €72.61.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

