UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €2.75 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.22 ($3.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

