Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.49

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.49, with a volume of 11932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

Several research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

